Futures dip as latest tariffs kick in

Stocks in Asia were mixed overnight as the latest round of U.S.-China tariffs took effect over the weekend, though the Shanghai Composite advanced 1.3% on better-than-expected manufacturing activity.
China's State Council also announced more measures to support its economy, saying it attached "great importance" to the development of sectors such as infrastructure, high-tech, and the transformation of traditional industries.
Amid the latest round of tariffs, U.S. stock index futures fell as much as 1% as investors worried about slowing global growth, but last stood down 0.4%. U.S. markets will reopen on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.
