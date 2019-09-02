Latest talks on Iran nuclear deal

Efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are gaining momentum as Tehran's special envoy heads back to Paris and officials signal movement toward restoring some of the Islamic Republic’s crucial oil exports.

However, Iran will "take a strong step" away from the nuclear agreement if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of this week.

While Tehran has already gone over the stockpile and enrichment limitations placed on it by the deal, it says those steps are quickly reversible.