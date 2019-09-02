VW eligible for U.S. public sector contracts

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) had been concerned that an EPA investigation into excess diesel emissions might result in an exclusion from U.S. public sector contracts, but it will instead settle with a three-year monitoring process that is due to begin this fall.

This was especially important for its MAN Energy Solutions subsidiary that produces big diesel engines, some of which are used by the U.S. Navy.

As part of the agreement, VW will install a second U.S. monitor at its German headquarters, according to business daily Handelsblatt.