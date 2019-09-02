Johnson warns Tory rebels of expulsion

Boris Johnson is raising the stakes against Tory rebels by promising to remove the whip from any who vote to block a no-deal Brexit and ban them from standing as a Conservative candidate at the next election, according to The Times.

Opposition parties on Tuesday plan to bring forward new legislation designed to force the U.K. to delay Brexit again if an agreement hasn't been reached with the EU by Oct. 31.

Sterling -0.6% to $1.2084.

