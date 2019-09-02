Seven-month slump for eurozone factories

The eurozone's manufacturing recession continued for a seventh month in August, adding pressure on the ECB, which meets on Sept. 12, to add stimulus.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 47.0, far below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

"Prices are falling as companies offer discounts in the face of disappointingly weak demand," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS. "Payroll numbers are being culled at one of the steepest rates seen over the past six years as companies increasingly seek to cut costs in the uncertain trading environment."

Euro -0.2% to $1.0970.

