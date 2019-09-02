Coupa Software Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-320.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.38M (+38.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.