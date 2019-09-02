Roche's Xofluza reduced risk of contracting influenza in late-stage study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, BLOCKSTONE, evaluating the ability of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) to prevent a healthy person from contracting influenza from an infected family member met the primary endpoint. The results were presented at the OPTIONS X congress in Singapore.

Specifically, 1.9% of household members who received a preventative dose of Xofluza developed the flu compared to 13.6% for placebo regardless of influenza A subtype (p<0.0001). Statistically valid separations were also observed in household members at high risk of flu-associated complications and children under 12 years of age.

No new safety signals were observed.

The study was conducted in Japan by discoverer Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF). Roche owns global rights except Japan and Taiwan.