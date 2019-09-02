Equinor wins OK for first oil flows at Johan Sverdrup field

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is granted permission to launch commercial production at the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate says.

EQNR had notified oil market participants that the field could begin oil shipments in October, earlier than previously expected.

Johan Sverdrup production is expected to hit 440K bbl/day by summer 2020, rising to 660K bbl/day once the second phase comes on stream in late 2022.

EQNR owns a 42.6% stake in the field, with Swedish-owned Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) holding 20% and smaller portions owned by Total (NYSE:TOT) and BP through its Aker BP Norwegian joint venture.