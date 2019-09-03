Sterling below $1.20 amid Brexit showdown

The pound fell 0.7% below $1.20 overnight, hitting its lowest level since October 2016 flash crash, as U.K. lawmakers return from their summer recess on Tuesday afternoon.

A cross-party group of lawmakers is expected to apply for an emergency debate and seize control of the Brexit agenda of the House of Commons, in a first effort to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

If parliament votes in favor of the opposition's amendment and allows it to go ahead, Boris Johnson will call a snap general election for October 14.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP