Truck makers log sharply lower orders

The U.S. trucking industry had one of its strongest years ever in 2018, but trade tensions and slower global growth are depressing freight volumes.

Trucking companies, in turn, are ordering fewer heavy-duty models from the four largest truck makers in North America - Daimler Trucks North America (OTCPK:DDAIF), Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR), Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV).

Order fell 80% in July from a year earlier, according to market forecaster ACT Research, while orders in June declined 69% from a year earlier.