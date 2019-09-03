Hurricane Dorian weakens to category 3

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm as it remained stationary over the Bahamas, prolonging the island's battering and killing at least five people.

The storm is forecast to approach dangerously close to Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday, and then turn north, skirting the coast and coming perilously near Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday night and Thursday.

UBS analysts have updated their model to reflect a wider potential industry insured loss range of $5B-$40B and raised their base case to $25B from $15B, with solvency capital at risk.