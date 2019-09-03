Trade uncertainty weighs on futures

Trade war gloom is pointing to a 200-point decline for the DJIA at the open as China lodged a tariff case against the U.S. at the WTO, a day after the world's two largest economies imposed new duties on each other's goods.

Chinese and U.S. officials are also struggling to agree on scheduling for a planned meeting this month, sources told Bloomberg.

In Europe, the British pound hit its lowest level in 34 years against the dollar after Boris Johnson warned lawmakers not to thwart his plans for quitting the EU with or without a deal on Oct. 31.