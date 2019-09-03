Conn's +4% on Q2 earnings beat

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales fell 2.3% in Q2, in-line with the guidance range of -4% to -0%.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $99.46M (+2.5%); Home appliance: $99.36M (+8.6%); Consumer electronics: $53.69M (-3.5%); Home office: $17.88M (-7.3%); Other: $4.19M (+13.3%); Repair service agreement commissions: $27.65M (+7.7%); Service revenues: $3.84M (+10.5%).

Credit revenue up 7.5% to $94.8M.

Retail gross margin dropped 90 bps to 40.5%.

SG&A expense rate grew 80 bps to 28.8%.

Retail operating margin declined 140 bps to 11.8%.

Retail store count +13 Y/Y to 131.

The company repurchased 1.9M shares at an average share price of $18.30.

Q3 Guidance: Retail sales: +4% to +8%; Same-store sales: -3% to +1%; Retail gross margin: 40% to 40.5%; SG&A expense rate: 32.25% to 33.25%; Provision for bad debts: $46.5M to $50.5M; Finance charges and other revenues: $94M to $98M; Interest expense : $14.5M to $15.5M; Tax rate 27% to 29%.

CONN +4.17% premarket.

Previously: Conn's EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Sept. 3)