Italian parties agree on policy agenda

Italy's 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party have unveiled a shared policy program for their mooted coalition, putting an expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their platform.
Supporters of 5-Star are meanwhile holding an online ballot on whether to support the proposed coalition and results are due by 1:30 p.m. ET.
Italian benchmark 10-year bond yields hit record lows on the news as investors believed the new administration would take office, heading off the risk of an early election.
