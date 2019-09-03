Italian parties agree on policy agenda

Italy's 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party have unveiled a shared policy program for their mooted coalition, putting an expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their platform.

Supporters of 5-Star are meanwhile holding an online ballot on whether to support the proposed coalition and results are due by 1:30 p.m. ET.

Italian benchmark 10-year bond yields hit record lows on the news as investors believed the new administration would take office, heading off the risk of an early election.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY