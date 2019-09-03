The Medicines Co. up 17% premarket on positive inclisiran data

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 17% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ORION-11, evaluating inclisiran, administered twice per year, for lowering "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients with athersclerotic cardiovascular disease (ACSVD) with elevated LDL-C despite maximum dose LDL-C-lowering treatment. The data were presented at the ESC Congress in Paris.

The study met all primary and secondary endpoints with a favorable safety profile. Placebo-adjusted LDC-C reduction was 54% at day 510 (p<0.0001).

The rates of fatal and non-fatal myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) and fatal and non-fatal strokes were higher in the inclisiran cohort (2.7% and 1.0.%, respectively) compared to placebo (1.2% and 0.2%, respectively).

On the safety front, the proportions of patients experiencing at least one serious treatment-emergent adverse event were similar between the inclisiran arm (22.5%) and control arm (22.3%).

The data will be submitted for publication. Topline data from ORION-9 and ORION-10 should be available later this month. Marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. in Q4 and in Europe in Q1 2020.

Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors (like Amgen's Repatha and Regeneron and Sanofi's Praluent), PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. MDCO is collaborating with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on its development under a 2013 agreement.