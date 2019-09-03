Comstock Mining appoints Mr. Juan Carlos Giron Jr. as CFO and President

Comstock Mining (NYSEMKT:LODE) appoints Mr. Juan Carlos Giron Jr., CFS, as its CFO and President.

Mr. Giron joins the company with strong financial, capital markets, strategic planning, corporate and business development and compliance experience, having worked in critical financial and capital market roles for UBS Global Wealth Management and in strategic development roles for Hydrus Technology Holdings.

Mr. Timothy Smith is leaving the Company to focus on the development of real estate projects, including the company’s Daney Ranch property. Mr. Smith served as our Chief Accounting Officer since October 23, 2017.

Source: Press Release