GB Sciences receives DEA notice to regulate marijuana supply

GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) has received notification from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) that prior to making any decisions on the pending applications, the DEA intends to distribute regulations that govern the program of growing marijuana for scientific research under DEA registration.

GB Sciences is one of just 33 companies that applied to become registered under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to grow (manufacture) marijuana in order to supply DEA-registered researchers in the U.S.

GB Sciences' 28,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas, Nevada features one of the only pharmaceutical-grade "cleanroom-type" grows in U.S. The company's patent portfolio of cannabis-based therapies cover over 60 disease and health conditions including Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiac hypertrophy.