Yield Growth progresses with hemp oil moisturizer product

The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB:BOSQF) announces that its Urban Juve Balance Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil landed a compliance certificate for registration in the European Union.

The company also announces that Urban Juve has successfully registered the trademark "Urban Juve" in the European Union.

Urban Juve's Balance Terpene Rich Face Moisturizer will be featured in Vogue Beauty Highlights in the November issue of UK Vogue and the moisturizer has been selected by Yield Growth's South American distributor to launch in Colombia.

Source: Press Release