Cidara up 77% premarket on rezafungin development deal

Thinly traded nano cap Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is up 77% premarket on increased volume, albeit in turnover of only 92K shares, in response to its agreement with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize rezafungin, a once-weekly echinocandin antifungal, for the first-line treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and the prophylaxis of invasive fungal infections in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantations.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mundipharma will pay Cidara $30M upfront, $42M in near-term funding to support the ReSTORE and ReSPECT studies, up to $568M in milestones and double-digit royalties. It will also make a $9M equity investment in the company. In exchange, Mundipharma will own exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S. and Japan. Cidara will continue to lead the ongoing Phase 3 studies.

Cidara will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the deal.