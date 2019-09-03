Boehringer Ingelheim plans to initiate Phase 2 development of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906, which was in-licensed from Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL).

The dual agonist BI 456906 is a part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s pipeline portfolio in the obesity and diabetes disease areas.

The Phase 2 trial for BI 456906 is expected to be initiated in late 2019 and will trigger a €20M milestone payment to Zealand Pharma out of total outstanding potential milestone payments of €365M and high single to low double digit royalties on future sales.