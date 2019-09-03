Rexford makes $110.3M of acquisitions, $12.8M of dispositions

  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquires five industrial properties for $110.3M and the disposition of two properties for $12.8M.
  • The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand as well as the reinvestment of disposition proceeds.
  • Acquires 3150 E. Ana Street in the Rancho Dominguez in the LA-South Bay submarket for $18.8M, or $177 per square foot.
  • Acquires 1402 Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside within the San Diego-North County submarket for $73.6M, or $236 per square foot.
  • Acquires 18115 S. Main Street in an off-market transaction for $6.8M, or $160 per square foot, located in Carson within the LA-South Bay submarket.
  • Acquires 3340 N. San Fernando Road in Los Angeles within the LA-San Fernando Valley submarket for $3M, or $69 per land square foot; the one-acre paved land parcel is part of the company's Glendale Commerce Center industrial park and was previously operated under a ground lease.
