Rexford makes $110.3M of acquisitions, $12.8M of dispositions
Sep. 03, 2019 Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquires five industrial properties for $110.3M and the disposition of two properties for $12.8M.
- The acquisitions were funded using cash on hand as well as the reinvestment of disposition proceeds.
- Acquires 3150 E. Ana Street in the Rancho Dominguez in the LA-South Bay submarket for $18.8M, or $177 per square foot.
- Acquires 1402 Avenida Del Oro in Oceanside within the San Diego-North County submarket for $73.6M, or $236 per square foot.
- Acquires 18115 S. Main Street in an off-market transaction for $6.8M, or $160 per square foot, located in Carson within the LA-South Bay submarket.
- Acquires 3340 N. San Fernando Road in Los Angeles within the LA-San Fernando Valley submarket for $3M, or $69 per land square foot; the one-acre paved land parcel is part of the company's Glendale Commerce Center industrial park and was previously operated under a ground lease.