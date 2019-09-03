Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report

Harry Markopolos' fraud report on GE (NYSE:GE) fails to make a compelling argument despite headwinds in the company's "messy" long-term care insurance business, according to Deutsche Bank, which maintained its Hold rating on GE.

"Our aim was to complete an analysis of this broadside, but we find some of its arguments to be weak while others are plainly incorrect," writes analyst Nicole DeBlase. "We find ourselves in the unenviable position of having to defend the reserve adequacy of a business about whose future claim projections we have very deep concerns."