Hedge fund questions Takeaway.com-Just Eat deal
Sep. 03, 2019 7:25 AM ETJust Eat plc (JSTTY)TKAYF, JSTLFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Eminence Capital maintains that the Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) bid for Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) significantly undervalued the food company.
- "It is clear to us that TKWY’s offer of a 15% premium to JE’s closing price on July 26 is highly opportunistic. The proposed financial terms are far too favorable to TKWY shareholders and far too unfavorable to JE shareholders. Accordingly, we intend to vote against this arrangement," reads a statement from the hedge fund.
- Eminence Capital holds a 4.4% stake in Takeway.com.
- Shares of Just Eat are down 1.60% in London trading.