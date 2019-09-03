Uniti, Macquarie Infrastructure close on Bluebird deal

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) closes the previously announced sale-leaseback and fiber acquisition with Bluebird Network through a partnership with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.

At closing, Uniti acquired ~178K fiber strand miles in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma.

It then sold its Uniti Fiber Midwest operations to MIP, while keeping ownership of its existing Midwest fiber network.

Uniti is leasing the Bluebird fiber network and its Midwest fiber network, on a combined basis, to MIP under a long-term triple net lease.

Total consideration for the fiber network of Bluebird is $319M, with $175M funded by Uniti in cash and $144M in upfront lease payments from MIP. In connection with the sale of Uniti's Midwest operations, Uniti received total additional cash consideration of ~$37M, including prepaid rent.

