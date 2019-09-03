Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners

Papua New Guinea's government says it will honor the gas deal signed earlier with Total (NYSE:TOT) for a $13B plan to expand gas exports, after securing minor concessions from the company.

The Papua LNG project, which includes Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) as partners, has been in limbo since Prime Minister Marape's government gained power in May pledging better resource deals for the country and then said it would review and possibly renegotiate the agreement.

PNG's petroleum minister says TOT agreed to prepare a detailed plan outlining how much local equipment and services would be used in the project and to negotiate with any third party wanting access to the project's petroleum pipelines.