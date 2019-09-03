CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is spinning off truckmaker Iveco as a separate business as part of a five-year plan to double its profit margin.

The separate company will include Iveco, Iveco Bus and the Heuliez Bus commercial brands, along with its powertrain business.

The remaining company will comprise of its tractor business and construction equipment divisions, as well as special vehicles such as firefighting trucks, with combined revenues of around $16B.

"The bold plan will lead to the creation of two new global leaders in their respective fields," said CNH Chairwoman Suzanne Heywood.