Ares Management in wind power purchase pact with Facebook

Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Infrastructure and Power strategy and Apex Clean Energy announce that Aviator Wind East, an ~200 MW portion of the 525 MW Aviator Wind project in Coke County, TX, has executed a renewable power purchase agreement with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Aviator Wind, developed by Apex and owned by funds managed by Ares Infrastructure and Power, will be the largest single-phase wind project in ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and the largest single-phase, single-side wind project in the U.S.

Aviator Wind East, which will be operational in 2020, will help support Facebook’s operations in the region.

The contract will help Facebook — the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in 2018 — reach its goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and support 100% of its operations with renewable energy in 2020. Facebook’s portion of the Aviator Wind project will be 199.76 MW.

An additional unnamed corporate power purchase agreement for the majority of the balance of Aviator Wind, known as Aviator Wind West, will be announced at a later date.