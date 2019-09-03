Evercore upgrades WDC, sees NAND inflection

Evercore leaves the Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) sidelines and raises the target by $20 to $50.

Analyst C.J. Muse thinks NAND pricing is "reaching an inflection," which could let WDC extend its recent gains.

Muse says consensus earnings estimates for the upcoming quarter were "likely significantly too low."

Evercore still sees "structural headwinds that will limit the magnitude of the recovery," and expects those issues to return in 2020.

WDC shares are fairly flat pre-market at $57.26. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.