FDA OKs Kuros Bio's IND for Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion

The FDA has approved Kuros Biosciences' (OTCPK:CSBTF) IND application to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate the use of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) in single level transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion procedures in patients with degenerative disc disease, with autograft (patient’s own bone) as comparator.

This IND application is considered the first ever approval by the FDA to evaluate a drug/biologic combination product candidate for lumbar interbody fusion of the spine.

The primary endpoint is radiographic interbody fusion, using CT-scans at 12 months.