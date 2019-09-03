New delays weigh on 737 MAX return - WSJ

Friction between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service, government and pilot union officials briefed on the matter told WSJ.

Regulators are said to be upset over what they perceive as a lack of information from Boeing on its proposed software fixes for the grounded jet.

Those include the failure to provide technical details and answer specific questions about modifications in the operation of MAX flight-control computers.