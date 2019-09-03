NAPCO Security Technologies +6% post Q4 results

NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) reports service revenue growth of 43.8% to $4.95M in Q4.

Equipment revenues grew 3.4% Y/Y to $24.63M.

Gross margin rate fell 80 bps to 43.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 120 bps to 21.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 40 bps to 16.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.4% to $5.15M.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President concluded, "We are gratified by the progress we have seen this past year and are confident that our investments in the engineering and marketing of unique, innovative products, positioned in high-sales-growth markets, with an emphasis on driving strong RSR growth for our Company, should drive us to strong sales and profit growth, for the foreseeable future. Having built a strong foundation for growth, we look forward to continued success in the coming 2020 fiscal year."

NSSC +6.06% premarket.

