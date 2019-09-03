CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) gets a new contract under an intergovernmental agreement between Adams County, MS, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at CoreCivic's 2,232-bed Adams County Correctional Center in Adams County, MS.

The new management started on Aug. 29, 2019 and has an initial five-year term, with unlimited extension options thereafter upon mutual agreement.

Upon normalized utilization of the Adams County facility the new contract is expected to generate ~$50M-$60M in annualized revenue.

CoreCivic was already caring for ~600 adult ICE detainees at the facility under an amended contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons that expired on Aug. 30, 2019, and anticipates ICE will begin utilizing additional capacity at the facility under the new contract.