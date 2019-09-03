Ardelyx's tenapanor successful in late-stage study

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, AMPLIFY, evaluating tenapanor, combined with phosphate binders, in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis with elevated levels of phosphate in their blood despite treatment with binders alone.

The study met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, including demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in serum phosphorus compared to phosphate binders alone.

The safety profile was favorable. The most frequent treatment-related adverse event was loose stools/diarrhea (36%), most within the first five days of treatment. The discontinuation rate was 4.3% compared to 2.5% in the binder arm.

Results from a second Phase 3, PHREEDOM, should be available next quarter. If successful, the company expects to complete its U.S. marketing application for both tenapanor monotherapy and combination with phosphate binders.

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.