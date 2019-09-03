Tailored Brands +6% after NFL deal

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) inks a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League.

The company says sports fans will be able to customize their suits and sport coats with linings from many of their favorite NFL teams by visiting any Men’s Wearhouse or Jos. A. Bank store throughout the U.S.

"These new options underscore our continued investment in our custom clothing business, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for men’s clothing," says Tailored Brands CEO Dinesh Lathi.

The digitally printed linings will include styles featuring various NFL team logos. Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank customers can order a custom suit jacket and sport coat in-store and select their fabric, fit and unique details including NFL-themed linings.

TLRD +5.90% premarket to $5.74.

Source: Press Release