VanEck, SolidX test waters for bitcoin ETF

VanEck Securities and SolidX Management plan to start selling shares in a limited version of a crypto exchange-traded fund on Thursday using a rule that exempts the shares from securities registration, so that only certain institutional investors will be able to buy them, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust shares would be sold under the Securities and Exchange Commission's Rule 144A, which allows for the sale of privately placed securities to "qualified institutional buyers," which sounds like it's not exchange-traded at all.

The two firms jointly applied for a bitcoin ETF in 2018 and say they still expect approval, eventually.

They're hoping that the limited offering security will provide evidence that a bitcoin ETF can work, the WSJ reports.

So far, the SEC has rejected every attempt to launch a bitcoin ETF.