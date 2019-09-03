Tech | On the Move

Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit - Longbow

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Longbow analyst Shawn Harrison says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual EPS could take a $0.19 to $0.20 hit from the September 1 U.S. tariff on certain Chinese goods unless there's a pricing change.

The impact on the wearables, home and accessory business "is manageable near-term" even without a price change.

The next round of tariffs in December could impact EPS by more than a dollar.

Harrison estimates a 15% iPhone tariff would require a $68 ASP increase to offset the damage.

Longbow maintains a Neutral rating on Apple. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

Apple shares are down 1.3% pre-market to $206.18.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox