Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit - Longbow

Longbow analyst Shawn Harrison says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual EPS could take a $0.19 to $0.20 hit from the September 1 U.S. tariff on certain Chinese goods unless there's a pricing change.

The impact on the wearables, home and accessory business "is manageable near-term" even without a price change.

The next round of tariffs in December could impact EPS by more than a dollar.

Harrison estimates a 15% iPhone tariff would require a $68 ASP increase to offset the damage.

Longbow maintains a Neutral rating on Apple. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.