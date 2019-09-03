Global EV sales stumble in July

Electric vehicle sales worldwide fell 14% in July to about 128K plug-ins, according to a report from Bernstein. Sales were reported down in China amid a subsidy reset and in North America, while sales in Europe were higher.

YTD global EV sales still showed a 35% gain from a year ago through the first seven months of the year.

Bernstein estimates that full-year EV sales will rise by 23% to 48% this year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) were the volume leader during July, followed by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and BAIC (OTC:BCCMY, OTCPK:BMCLF).