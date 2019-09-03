MediPharm Labs announces multiple cannabis supply partnerships

MediPharm Labs' (OTCQX:MEDIF) Australian subsidiary has entered a private label sales and manufacturing agreement with a Licensed Producer in Australia and taken other important steps to advance its early leadership in the Australian and Asia-Pacific extraction market.

Under the terms of the manufacturing agreement, MediPharm Labs Australia will purchase dried flower and sell high quality, private-label cannabis oil and manufactured products. The agreement has a 12-month term with options to extend.

MediPharm Labs Australia has also successfully negotiated multi-year supply agreements with three Australian Office of Drug Control approved cultivators.

MediPharm Labs Australia has also announced four senior leadership appointments.

Andrew Cormack, Head of Production, brings considerable senior experience from GMP pharmaceuticals.

Rebecca Bond, Financial Controller, an Australia and New Zealand Chartered Accountant brings experience from prior roles working as a pharmaceutical Financial Analyst and Controller.

Kate Larson is appointed as Senior Regulatory Affairs Advisor.

James Lee is hired as Senior Project Manager.