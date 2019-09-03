Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) initiated with Overweight rating and $6 (193% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (51% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Initiated with Buy rating and $28 price target at UBS. Initiated with Outperform rating and $27 price target at Baird. Initiated with Overweight rating and $27 price target at Barclays. Shares up 4% premarket.

MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) initiated with Overweight rating and $40 (98% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) initiated with Overweight rating and $24 (11% upside) price target at Barclays.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (8% upside) price target at Barclays.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) initiated with Outperform rating and $52 (21% upside) price target at Bernstein. Shares up 3% premarket.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (335% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 3% premarket.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (186% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 4% premarket.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) initiated with Buy rating and $43 (29% upside) price target at Needham.