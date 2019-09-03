DRDGold piles on dividend as Far West deal boosts revenue, profit

DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) +4.6% pre-market after reporting full-year earnings and announcing a $0.20/share final dividend, a 4x increase over the prior financial year.

DRD's after-tax profit jumped to 78.5M South African rand from 6.5M rand a year earlier as revenue increased to 2.8B rand from 2.5B rand and gold production rose 6% to 160K oz.

Annual results through June showed the benefits of the inclusion of its new tailings project, Far West Gold Recoveries, which has come into production as gold prices have surged, boosting revenue and profit.

DRD forecasts FY 2020 gold production of 175K-190K oz. at a cash operating cost of 490K rand/kg.

The company says it spent 331M rand to bring Far West Gold into production from April and is now planning the second phase of expansion at the project.