Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after MoffettNathanson and SunTrust analysts boosted their ratings to buy from neutral.
Square's stock decline in recent weeks triggered MoffettNathanson's upgrade as the company's Caviar sale and larger-than-expected scale of Cash App brightened its outlook, analyst Lisa Ellis writes.
In the past six months, Square has declined 24% vs. information technology median performance of -1.1% during that same period.
She notes other buy-rated stocks may largely "grind higher", though they lack catalysts; those include Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
SunTrust's Andrew Jeffrey sees Square investing to address "complex" retail and restaurants, a move that should improve its "capabilities for large, inventory-intensive retailers.
Sees sale of Caviar in first step in re-positioning.
Quant rating for Square is Neutral; before these actions, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (9 Buy, 6 Outperform, 18 Hold, 1 Underperform, 3 Sell).
