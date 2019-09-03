Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after MoffettNathanson and SunTrust analysts boosted their ratings to buy from neutral.

Square's stock decline in recent weeks triggered MoffettNathanson's upgrade as the company's Caviar sale and larger-than-expected scale of Cash App brightened its outlook, analyst Lisa Ellis writes.

In the past six months, Square has declined 24% vs. information technology median performance of -1.1% during that same period.