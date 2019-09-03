Kamada extends GLASSIA supply and distribution agreement with Takeda
Sep. 03, 2019 9:06 AM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)KMDABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) has extended its strategic supply agreement with Takeda for GLASSIA [Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor (Human)]. Kamada will now continue to produce GLASSIA for Takeda through 2021.
- Based on the extended agreement, Kamada projects total revenues from sales of GLASSIA to Takeda during 2019-2021 in the range of $155M to $180M.
- On an annual basis, Kamada projects revenues of ~$65M during each of 2019 and 2020, and between $25M to $50M during 2021.
- Kamada is the holder of FDA BLA for GLASSIA. Based on the licensing and technology transfer agreement signed by the two companies in 2010, Takeda is planning to complete the technology transfer of GLASSIA, and pending FDA approval, will initiate its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market in 2021.
- Accordingly, upon initiation of sales of GLASSIA manufactured by Takeda, it will pay royalties to Kamada at a rate of 12% on net sales through August 2025, and at a rate of 6% thereafter until 2040, with a minimum of $5M annually, for each of the years from 2022 to 2040.
- Kamada projects receiving royalties from Takeda in the range of $10M to $20M per year for 2022 to 2040.
- Kamada is reiterating its FY 2019 revenue guidance of $125M to $130M.