Entresto data fails to lift Novartis, shares down 1% premarket

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) eases 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of results from two post-market studies evaluating the effects of Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) on improving heart structure and function in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The data were presented at the ESC Congress in Paris.

Results from the Phase 4 PROVE-HF study showed that treatment with Entresto significantly improved the levels of a biomarker associated with improvement in left ventricular remodeling called NT-proBNP. The safety profile was "largely consistent" with the pivotal PARADIGM-HF study but with a higher-than-expected rate of dizziness.

Results from another Phase 4, EVALUATE-HF, failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in aortic impedance (a measure of vascular stiffness), although treatment with Entresto did show improved structure and function of the left ventricle.

The FDA approved Entresto in July 2015 for the treatment of heart failure.