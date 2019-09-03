Iron ore prices slammed in biggest one-month fall since 2011

Iron ore prices just concluded their biggest one-month drop in nearly eight years, reacting to China's faltering steel sector and improving supplies.

The price fell 27% to $85.85/metric ton by the end of August, the most since October 2011, triggered by global trade tensions after Pres. Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, some of which went into effect on Sept. 1, although prices have edged up to $91/mt in recent days.

Both of The primary forces that drove a surge in iron ore prices at the start of 2019 have eased, as Chinese steel production fell in June and July, albeit from record rates, and supplies of iron ore have picked up, particularly from Brazil.

Global miners are lower in pre-market trade: RIO -1.9% , BHP -1.1% , VALE -1% .

Meanwhile, BMO Capital upgrades Rio Tinto to Utperfrom from Market Perform, saying the stock is now pricing in an iron price below current levels and trading at an "unwarranted discount" to BHP.

