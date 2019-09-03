VanEck, SolidX unveil details on bitcoin trust security

VanEck and SolidX announce details on the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust (XBTC), which the Wall Street Journal reported on earlier.

Will issue shares to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with rule 144A.

The shares are the first institutional-quality, cleared product providing exposure to bitcoin and enabling a standard ETF creation-and-redemption process, say VanEck and SolidX.

The shares can be quoted on OTC Link ATS, an SEC-regulated alternative trading system using a fully attributable, network-based model for publishing quotes and negotiating trades, on Sept. 5, 2019.

SolidX is the sponsor of the trust, and VanEck provides marketing services. BNY Mellon will act as the daily fund accountant, administrator, and transfer agent, which includes facilitating the investor creation and redemption activity.