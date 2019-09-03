The ONE Group lands Kona Grill restaurants

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) inks a deal to acquire the restaurant assets of Kona Grill, Inc. and affiliated entities out of bankruptcy for approximately $25M. The deal will include 24 of Kona's domestic restaurants and the assumption of certain contracts.

The final purchase price will be determined at the closing of the transaction based on the completion of due diligence, subject to certain agreed upon adjustments.

The One Group expects to finance the acquisition with a new financing facility and cash on hand. If completed, the company expects the integration to take approximately 12 months.

Source: Press Release