Emergent Bio awarded 10-year HHS contract to deliver ACAM2000

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has been awarded a contract by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) valued at ~$2B over 10 years for the continued supply of ACAM2000, (Smallpox Vaccine, Live) into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

ACAM2000 is the only vaccine licensed by the FDA for active immunization against smallpox disease.

This contract for the procurement of ACAM2000 vaccine consists of a one-year base period of performance, valued at ~$170M, and nine option years.

The company expects to deliver a majority of the doses under the base year by end of 2019. This multiple year contract is intended to support the replacement of the smallpox vaccine stockpile and follows the conclusion of a prior 10-year, $425M contract to establish domestic warm-base manufacturing capabilities and procure smallpox vaccines issued by the U.S. government April 1, 2008.