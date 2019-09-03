Concert Pharma up 21% premarket on positive CTP-543 data

Thinly traded micro cap Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is up 21% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Fast Track-tagged CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by patchy or complete hair loss.

The 8 mg and 12 mg dose arms both met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% improvement from baseline at week 24 in an alopecia scale called SALT compared to placebo.

CTP-543 is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) 1/2 inhibitor discovered by the company by applying its deuterium chemistry technology to modify ruxolitinib (Incyte's Jakafi).