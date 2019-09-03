ArcelorMittal top pick among European steel names at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse initiates coverage of European steelmakers, according to Notable Calls, believing the sector is at an inflection point and in the last leg of a down cycle.

Current valuations imply that steel companies in Europe eventually would cease to exist, the firm reportedly says.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is Credit Suisse's Top Pick in the group, with $29 price target, as the company combines earnings growth with a healthy balance sheet.

Credit Suisse believes MT will emerge as a key dividend story over the next 2-3 years.