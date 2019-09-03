Trump says negotiations with China are 'doing very well'

President Trump says the U.S. is "doing very well in our negotiations with China," without giving any details.

U.S. stock average futures still point to a lower open, with Nasdaq futures down 0.6% , S&P 500 down 0.7% , and Dow futures down 210 points, or 0.8% .

His tweets that continues to contend that his tariffs' effect on China is incentive for China to reach a deal.

"While I'm sure they (China) would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' ($600B/year), 16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot," he adds.

These comments follow reports that Chinese and U.S. officials are struggling to agree on scheduling for a planned meeting this month and China submission of a complaint against the U.S. to the World Trade Organization.